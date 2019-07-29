Police: Fugitive wanted out of Houston arrested in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport police arrested 19-year-old Tekoney Oronte Treyvon Blackledge of Katy, Texas Saturday.
Blackledge was wanted in connection to a murder of a 62-year-old woman in the Houston, Texas area. That incident happened on July 16. Police say Blackledge fled Texas and was believed to have traveled to Gulfport.
Around 1:38 p.m. on Saturday, Gulfport police officers traveled to an apartment complex in the 3100 block of 8th Avenue to investigate the whereabouts of Blackledge. According to police, he was inside the apartment when officers arrived and taken into custody without incident.
