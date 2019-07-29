Hot and humid today... Watching the tropics.

It’s another hot and humid day! With plenty of sunshine, we’ll warm up near 90 this afternoon. The heat index will be around 95-100. Isolated showers are possible this afternoon, but most of us will stay dry. We’ll remain warm tonight with lows only in the 70s.
A cold front will set up well to our northwest on Tuesday, but we will have a slightly better chance for showers and storms. Some may produce heavy downpours. Highs will be near 90. Pop-up showers and storms will be possible through Friday with highs near 90.
In the tropics, we are closely watching a tropical wave (Invest-95L) in the Eastern Caribbean. For now, it has a low chance of development in the next two to five days. However, conditions may become more favorable as it moves closer to the Bahamas and South Florida. It does not look like an immediate threat to South Mississippi at this time, but we’ll closely watch it as it moves father north.
