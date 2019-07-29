Health departments hold back-to-school immunization clinics

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is offering a one-stop-shop for students to get their vaccination requirements.
County health departments across the state will hold special back-to-school immunization clinics for children 10 to 17 years old during July and August.
Mississippi state law requires children to be immunized to enter public or private school, Head Start or daycare. There are also required vaccinations for first-time students in Mississippi as well as a requirement for 7th grade entry.
During these clinics, the health department will have additional nursing staff available to provide adolescent immunizations so that parents can complete the process quickly and efficiently. Parents should bring a copy of their child’s immunization record.
Health departments will provide immunizations from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the next two weeks at the following locations:
- Monday, July 29: Harrison County and Pearl River County
- Tuesday, July 30: George County
- Wednesday, July 31: Pearl River County, Hancock County and Jackson County
- Thursday, Aug. 1: Hancock County
- Friday, Aug. 2: Harrison County and George County
- Monday, Aug. 5: Harrison County, George County and Pearl River County
- Tuesday, Aug. 6: Pearl River County and Jackson County
- Friday, Aug. 9 Harrison County
Parents must provide the school with a Certificate of Immunization Compliance (Form 121) from their immunization provider prior to school entry. You may check with your physician or county health department if you have questions about which immunizations your child will need.
For more information on immunizations, visit the Mississippi State Department of Health’s website.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.