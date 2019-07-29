Harrison County schools reminding drivers to stop for school buses

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stop means stop. That’s the message Harrison County school officials want to get out to drivers as students head back to school.
Students are getting ready to head back to school next week and buses will once again fill the streets. That means drivers will need to be more cautious on the roads.
Bus driver Christopher Flynn knows just how dangerous it can be for students as they load and unload the school bus.
“I was at a bus stop, and kids were about to get off the bus. They were about to cross in front, and the car came around the bus and just kept on going," said Flynn. “Never stopped, never looked up, never paid attention whatsoever.”
Flynn said that’s not the only time something like that has happened. More and more drivers continue to pass his bus even as his lights flash and his stop sign and stop arm are out.
“It has gotten a lot worse, a lot worse," he said. “I remember when I first started. I used to never have that problem. Now, I have it all the time."
He continued: “It’s very nerve-wracking, especially as you have kids trying to get off the bus. You don’t know if the cars are going to come to a complete stop or not.”
On Monday, bus safety was the big topic at the district’s annual bus driver training. Harrison County School District transports around 10,000 students each day, and officials say getting each one to school and back home safely is the top priority.
“I think sometimes motorists are impatient," said Tad Shaw, the school district’s transportation supervisor. “They have somewhere they want to be, but there’s no where anybody needs to be in a hurry that should endanger our kids. So, we just ask for motorists to be aware. Look for the bus and just stop."
This year, the district plans to put a huge focus on making sure drivers do just that. They are rolling out a public awareness campaign reminding the public to put away the cell phones and pay attention.
“I got kids growing up, and when they start riding the bus, I don’t want to have to worry about if somebody is going to stop or not," said Flynn. “I want them to stop."
Students return to school Thursday, Aug. 8.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.