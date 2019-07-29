Gulfport man to donate school supplies to community where he grew up

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport businessman remembers growing up without enough money for back-to-school supplies, so this year he is doing what he can to help this same community.
Coast Life clothing owner Troy Jones Jr. purchased 100 book bags with supplies in them to give away to children in need. He also has additional supplies to give away once the backpacks run out.
Jones attended Bel Aire Elementary, North Gulfport 7th and 8th Grade and Harrison Central High, so he is targeting students at those schools.
“I actually grew up in the neighborhood, and I know how it is with single parents and grandparents raising kids. And everybody has limited funds around back to school time with bills and everything else,” Jones said. “I just wanted to give back because I was one of those kids.”
Jones said he wants to eliminate negative stereotypes people have, and this effort is one way to do that.
“I just wanted to do something for the community and set an example for the Coast and everybody around,” he explained. “I love Mississippi, and I’m from Mississippi, so I just want to let everybody know that there’s some positive on the Coast and in Mississippi.”
Jones will be giving supplies away at Youther Lee Keys Park on Ohio Avenue on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. or as long as supplies last.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.