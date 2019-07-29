Cyber attack of a historic coast attraction raises awareness of digital security

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Instagram account of Beauvoir, the Presidential home of Jefferson Davis, was the target of an online attack Monday morning. And it’s shining a light on something that happens to more people and businesses than you might think.
According to the most recent study done by the US Bureau of Justice, more than 5000 businesses were attacked in one year, with nearly half of them detecting 10 or more attacks throughout the year.
Ryan Reinike is a web developer in Biloxi. His business has evolved over the years to more effectively address the growing digital problem.
“For our clients, we do SSL hosting. We do our own hosting, just through years of hosting elsewhere, we’ve brought it in-house," said Reinike, owner of Magnetic Arrow. "That’s a secure socket layer. That means everything on our servers is encrypted.”
With the growing world of social media, Reinike says that hacking these accounts has becoming increasingly less difficult... but there are ways to protect yourself.
“Establish two-factor verification," said Reinike. "What this is, in addition to your password that you choose, they will send a code to your cell phone, ostensibly owned by you, and this, you will take the four or six digit code and input it in the website. And that lets the company know that if there’s any suspicious activity on your account, they can send a message to your mobile phone and prevent any hacking.”
Passwords are the most obvious layer of protection. However, Reinike said that this is the Achilles heel of online security.
“Additional password complexity is something you want to think about,” Reinike said. “A lot of people get lazy and put ‘password’ as the password, or something like that, or 12345, or your mother’s maiden name, or the street you grew up on. A good password to have is a phrase that means something only to you. For example, the password ‘MydogisRex’ is a great password.”
Reinike went on to say that because it’s a long phrase and not JUST the pet’s name, it’s not an easy password to guess.
Fun filters and add-ons to some popular phone apps may also cause problems.
“There’s a lot of third-party filters that people will grant access to either their Instagram or Facebook accounts," Reinike told WLOX. "You always want to be scrutinizing the permissions that you give plug-ins and filters to your main account because in that there might be a method that they can control out of your account.”
Quick action, once you realize that you have been hacked, is the best course of action.
“Change and update your passwords. But beyond that you want to contact the initial company where your account was hacked in the first place, be it Facebook or Instagram. They’ll have really good support teams for getting back to people generally," Reinike said.
Here are three easy steps to ensure you are doing everything you can to protect your online accounts:
1. Choose a password that means something only to you.
“It doesn’t need to be complicated. The longer the better, a phrase is a good thing to do,” said Reinike.
2. Be mindful of what you install on your computer.
“You don’t want to be installing things on your computer that are very eager to get on your computer that you might see on the internet that are promising to speed things up,” he said, "That can often lead to trouble.
3. If you have Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or other social accounts, install two-step verification, which will send a personal identification number (PIN) to your cell phone.
