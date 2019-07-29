Caribbean tropical wave may near Gulf by late-week

95L has a low chance to become a depression or storm

By Wesley Williams | July 29, 2019 at 9:07 AM CDT - Updated July 29 at 9:07 AM
7-29-19 Watching the tropics this week... will a depression or storm form?

We'll be watching the tropics this week. A Caribbean tropical wave may come very close the Gulf of Mexico by Friday. I'll have a detailed write up on our website later this morning (and I'll update this post with a link to it shortly).

Posted by Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Monday, July 29, 2019

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - In the tropics, we are watching a disturbance, known as Invest 95L, located in the eastern Caribbean Sea.

This disturbance has a low chance to become a depression or storm over the next five days as it continues to move northwestward toward Cuba, the Bahamas, and Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.

While 95L is not a credible threat to South Mississippi, it will pose at least a rain threat to areas between Puerto Rico and Florida by this weekend.

It is possible that 95L will be located very close to (or in) the Gulf of Mexico by this coming weekend so we will be paying attention just in case.

A band of dry air and strong upper wind, as well as nearby mountainous island terrain, will also work against tropical development with this disturbance. However, the water temperatures are plenty warm enough to support development. Overall, as of Monday, there's more working against development than for. But, if the disturbance makes it past these hurdles as it nears the Bahamas, perhaps conditions will become more favorable as it encounters more moisture and weaker upper wind.
No impact to South Mississippi is forecast from this tropical disturbance at this time. However, the forecast does show areas from Florida through Puerto Rico with heavy tropical rainfall at times this week as the disturbance approaches North America.
Chantal is the next unused name on the list for Atlantic Hurricane Season 2019. It's possible that this tropical disturbance could become a tropical storm and if it does then it'll be called Chantal (if no other system forms before it).
TROPICS VIDEO: 7-29-19 Caribbean tropical wave may near Gulf by late-week

