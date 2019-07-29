Caribbean tropical wave may near Gulf by late-week

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - In the tropics, we are watching a disturbance, known as Invest 95L, located in the eastern Caribbean Sea.
This disturbance has a low chance to become a depression or storm over the next five days as it continues to move northwestward toward Cuba, the Bahamas, and Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.
While 95L is not a credible threat to South Mississippi, it will pose at least a rain threat to areas between Puerto Rico and Florida by this weekend.
It is possible that 95L will be located very close to (or in) the Gulf of Mexico by this coming weekend so we will be paying attention just in case.
