Beauvoir’s Instagram page hacked with pride flag, Bernie Sanders image

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Usually when you go to Beauvoir’s official Instagram account, you see a photo of Confederate President Jefferson Davis, along with a bio that encourages visitors to use #BeauvoirBiloxi to have their photos featured on the page.
Sometime Sunday, however, that changed.
The historic museum’s Instagram now shows an altered Confederate flag, with the background set to display a LGBT pride flag featuring a rainbow of colors instead of the solid red background that is seen on an original Confederate flag.
Another image posted on the hacked page is a Bernie Sanders 2020 campaign endorsement. Sanders is running on the 2020 Democratic ticket for president.
The staff at Beauvoir say they aren’t sure who is responsible but they are working diligently to restore control of the page.
According to the museum, the hackers created additional Instagram pages under Beauvoir’s name posting similar imagery. However, WLOX was unable to find any other pages linked to the museum.
Staff at Beauvoir say it’s a lengthy process to report a hacked page. In the meantime, social media posts can be found on the historic home’s Facebook page.
