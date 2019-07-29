Backpacks, school supply giveaway happening in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Students and parents will have an opportunity to receive a free backpack stuffed with school supplies through the 100 Backpack Giveaway.
The event will be Saturday, August 3 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at John Henry Beck Park at 671 Division Street in Biloxi.
There will be educational information, games, a splash pad, an inflatable water slide, music, refreshments and plenty of fun. Plus, two bikes will also be given away.
The only requirement is all participants must be accompanied by an adult. Donations were contributed by the city, and local businesses and organizations.
