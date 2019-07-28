Two road projects expected to impact traffic in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Pascagoula will begin two, separate road projects on Monday, July 29th. City officials believe both projects will affect traffic.
The first project will be phase II of upgrades to Hospital Road. Crews will make improvements to the roadway from Tupelo Avenue north to Highway 90. Roadwork will include installation of sidewalks, needed repairs to infrastructure, water and sewer improvements, road widening with curbs and lighting, according to officials.
This roadwork is estimated at $1.4 million and expected to last seven to eight months. Officials report the project is being funded with Federal Highway Administration funding administered by the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
Although the project is anticipated to cause some traffic delays, city officials say crews will be rerouting, managing and working to minimize the effects on all traffic. No road closures are expected with this project.
The second project will be continued construction at the new municipal ballfield complex. Tucker Avenue will be closed due to the construction. Crews will be working to have the street reopened by Monday, August 5th. Officials say access to school driveways will be provided. This project is expected to be completed in spring 2020. The project costs $10.7 million and is being funded by local taxpayers through a recreation bond in 2017.
Both of the projects’ completion dates are weather-dependent. Motorists are reminded to please drive carefully in construction zones and follow the instructions of workers.
Both projects will begin on Monday morning.
