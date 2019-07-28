Supak and Williams headed to Triple-A, Belisario and Topa Return

Named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week on Monday for the second time this season, Supak departs the Shuckers after leading the pitching staff with an 11-4 record while pitching to a 2.20 ERA over 20 starts and a team-high 122.2 innings. The La Grange, TX native worked an 8-2 record and 1.91 ERA over the first half and was named the starting pitcher for the South Division All-Stars in the 2019 Southern League All-Star Game in Biloxi. At the time of promotion, the 23-year-old leads qualified Southern League Pitchers in innings pitched (122.2), wins (11), WHIP (0.87) and opponent average (.192). In a pair of memorable outings this season, Supak pitched a career-long 8.2 shutout innings on 5/30 vs. Tennessee, falling an out shy of a no hitter. Falling one out shy of a no hitter for the second time, Supak completed seven-shutout innings on 7/16 vs. Chattanooga, tossing the first complete game of his career. At MGM Park this season, Supak was an astounding 7-2 with a 1.06 ERA while walking seven and striking out 50 hitters over 67.2 innings. Traded to the Brewers from the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2015, Supak joined the Shuckers in May of 2018 and over his time in Biloxi has garnered a 17-10 record in 36 career Double-A starts.