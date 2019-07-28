Nation of Patriots motorcyclists stop in Mississippi on 14,500-mile journey

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The annual Patriot Tour made a pit stop in South Mississippi. It’s the latest in one American flag’s 14,500-mile journey across the United States.
“This flag actually launches from Wisconsin and goes to the lower 48 states and goes back to Wisconsin the day before Veterans Day," said motorcyclist Jean Sammons. She was selected to carry the flag from Gulfport to Pensacola, Florida.
The Coast Guard station in Gulfport hosted a ceremony to mark the transferring of the flag from Louisiana riders to the Gulf Coast chapter.
Riders like John Glendenning are laser focused on making sure the flag makes it to its next destination.
“Take care of the flag first, the people second. Get the flag where it’s supposed to go," he said.
Many of the motorcyclists are connected through their shared experience as military veterans.
“I speak the same language they do. They have sacrificed what I have sacrificed," Glendenning said.
This patriotic relay takes coordination from the Nation of Patriot’s board of directors.
“So they actually plan all that our for us way in advance. So there’s a game plan to keep that flag moving, rain or shine,” Sammons said.
Sammons began when she accepted the flag from Louisiana riders.
“There are just certain things that just really move me. Our service members, our men and women, they make sure a huge sacrifice," she explained.
It’s her fourth tour but first time as flag bearer. Sammons said the flag represents the freedoms American soldiers have laid their lives down to protect.
“The flag represents all of that and our acceptance of all of that and our ability to participate in our own viewpoints whether someone else agrees with you or not," she said.
The Nation of Patriots is a nonprofit organization that raises awareness to the needs of veterans across the country. The group plans to bring the American flag back to Wisconsin by Sept. 7 for a homecoming ceremony.
