Man turns himself in after stabbing incident on MSU campus

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - The man wanted in a stabbing on the Mississippi State University campus has turned himself into police.
MSU police confirm that 28-year-old Jessie Michael McGee is in custody.
He’s accused of stabbing 31-year-old Jessie Morgan Hill in the Colvard Student Union late Friday.
According to Sid Salter with Mississippi State, investigators believe that the incident was an isolated workplace dispute between two custodial staff members.
After officers responded to the reported stabbing they found a male victim with injuries. He was transported to OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville for treatment and evaluation. The victim was reported in serious but stable condition.
Both the victim and the alleged assailant are employed by MSU. The identities of both men are being withheld while the investigation continues, but MSU Police know the identity of the alleged assailant and are working with area law enforcement to apprehend him.
A Maroon Alert notification was circulated at 5:12 p.m. warning students, faculty and staff of the incident and was cleared at 5:57 p.m. after university officials confirmed that the incident was an isolated workplace dispute rather than a random attack.
