Jackson Co. woman opens up about man who crashed into her during 2016 police chase

JACKSON CO., Miss. (WLOX) - Brittany Berry doesn’t remember every detail about Oct. 24, 2016, but she will never forget how it changed her life forever.
On that day, her car was rammed during a high-speed chase, nearly killing her. It’s why she now considers every day as a gift.
“I wake up every single day and I’m thankful to be here, so that’s awesome,” she said.
More than two years ago, she was heading to celebrate a successful job interview at Patio 44 when she was caught in the middle of a police chase. Her car was rammed by a stolen truck at a D’Iberville intersection.
Berry was seriously injured, left with broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a broken pelvis and a bleeding spleen.
Carl Young pleaded guilty last week to being behind the wheel of that stolen truck and will now spend the next 15 years in prison.
“I almost died. I almost wasn’t able to hug my sister anymore, I almost wasn’t able to make sure my mom has the things she needs, I wasn’t going to be there for my family, and that’s like, he almost took that away from me,” she said.
Berry said she now feels a sense of relief.
“I’m happy. I’m just happy he can’t do it to anybody else. He can’t do crazy stuff to anybody else so that’s really awesome; 15 years, that’s a long time," Berry said.
She is still recovering from injuries from the crash. The 24-year-old now suffers from arthritis, symptoms of whiplash and hemiplegic migraines - a rare and serious type of migraine.
“I can’t lift heavy things. I can’t take out the trash, sometimes, I mean. it’s too heavy. There’s just simple tasks that I can’t do anymore,” Berry said. “It’s going to get better. I have no doubt it’s going to get better, but it’s going to be a long journey. It’s going to be hard work.”
Possibly one of the hardest things Berry has had to do is forgive the man who turned her life upside down.
“I mean it’s been two years. I don’t think forgive is the right word, like, I forgive him but I’ll never forget what he did,” she said.
Though she’ll never forget, she is moving forward.
“I’m done with it. I’m done with that chapter of my life and I’m really happy. Really really happy about it cause he controls my life no longer,” she said.
Berry said she’s forever grateful for the outpouring of support after the crash.
Patio 44 offered to hold the job for Berry once she had fully recovered. Berry said she worked there for several months and loved it before having to leave due to restrictions from her injuries.
She now works for Cas Care home health care, taking care of the elderly and disabled.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.