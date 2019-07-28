Harrison County man still missing 14 days after his car was found abandoned on Interstate 10

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Joey Moran left his driveway two weeks ago today to go hunting. He never made it.
“It had been early Sunday morning on July 14, I think it was," said Moran’s wife Raegan Ladner. "He said he had to go to the hunt club. That’s a hunting lease that he’s in where he goes hunting.”
Ladner said there is no reason that Moran would just decide to leave and not come back. The investigators told her that a medical issue could be the reason for his disappearance.
“He had been having kidney stones and wouldn’t go to the hospital, so they’re thinking that he might have gotten septic because he wouldn’t take... you know... wouldn’t go to the hospital, wouldn’t take any antibiotics, causing him to start hallucinating and losing his mind," Ladner told WLOX.
Moran’s father Hodges Moran said that the leads coming from the public are sending police on wild goose chases.
“If people would come up with something that’s feasible," Moran said. "Everything that we’ve got now is just crap. We’ve got these comic book detectives, you know they’ve got all of these scenarios... you need to do this, you need to do that... and just, can’t get nothing.”
Lacy Moran is Joey Moran’s daughter. According to Lacy, her father is more like a best friend.
“Ever since I was a little girl, dad and I were as thick as thieves," she said. "We were combined at the hip. If you found dad somewhere, you found me right next to him.”
Moran said that her father’s devotion to his children is the one reason that he wouldn’t just leave without a word.
“He raised my stepbrother ever since he was a little boy and has always been a father to him," Lacy said. "Like I said, my dad was never not with me. He’s a great dad, he always has been a great dad. For him to leave my brother, sisters and me is very, very strange.”
There have been a few who have shared their own opinions on how and why Joey Moran disappeared. Lacy said that these people don’t know her father.
“There’s comments that say he’s just on a drug bender, he’ll be back,” she said. “That’s not my dad, at all. He’s not... he’s not just gonna go off on a drug bender. He’s never done drugs. I mean that’s not him,” she told WLOX.
Lacy is holding out hope that her father is out there somewhere.
“Let us know that you’re OK, that you might not want to come home... just let us know something," she said.
If you have any information about Joey Moran’s whereabouts or where he may have been last seen, you are urged to contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department or the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.
