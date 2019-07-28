Hancock County fundraiser raises money to help veterans travel for medical treatments

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Vans for Vets raised hundreds of dollars as dozens of citizens came out to support the cause Saturday. The point of the non-profit organization is to help veterans, some of whom are disabled, make it to their medical treatments.
“The event itself, once again, is to support Vans for Vets. Basically what we do is, we bought a van. We’re using the van to support vets... taking them to the hospital, to the VA, so on and so forth," explained Ray Carver, an Air Force veteran. “We’re pushing hard for donations and stuff businesses, whoever. Give until it hurts.”
The organization also raised money by selling shirts, serving some fried food and auctioning off donated items and services.
The event took weeks to plan and is one that many citizens are quite proud of. All the money raised is being funneled back into Hancock County Vans for Vets.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.