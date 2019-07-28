Gatewood’s walk-off homer lifts Biloxi to 3-2 win over Jackson

BILOXI, Miss. (BILOXI SHUCKERS) - Jake Gatewood connected for a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Biloxi Shuckers (64-41, 23-12 2nd Half) a 3-2 win over the Jackson Generals (57-46, 18-15) on Saturday night at MGM Park. The homer was the 32nd for Gatewood with the Shuckers, making him the all-time home run leader for a career in Biloxi history.
Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Patrick Leonard struck out against RHP Michael Kohn (L, 2-1) for the first out in the frame. Dillon Thomas followed by slicing a ball to deep-left field that left fielder Jamie Westbrook dropped, allowing Thomas to reach second. Westbrook also threw wide of third on his throw to the infield, giving Thomas an additional 90 feet. Gatewood dug in and hammered a 1-2 pitch from Kohn over the left-field wall, giving the Shuckers their third walk-off victory of the season.
The Shuckers jumped out to an early lead in the contest thanks to a long ball from Cooper Hummel in the second, his 11th of the season. RHP Cole Stapler allowed just four baserunners for the remainder of his outing, tossing seven innings and giving up just the one run on four hits.
RHP Bowden Francis was perfect to start the game for Biloxi, carrying a perfect game into the fifth. Pavin Smith started the fifth with a single to break up the perfecto and Drew Ellis ripped a single to third to put two men on base. Smith tagged up to third on a pop out to center by Jazz Chisolm and Ramon Hernandez drove in Smith from third with a sacrifice fly to left, tying the game at 1-1. Francis would keep the Generals off the board the rest of the night, spinning seven innings and giving up just the two singles while striking out eight.
Still in a 1-1 deadlock in the top of the ninth, RHP Marcos Diplan (W, 3-4) entered to pitch for Biloxi. Westbrook reached on an infield single against Diplan and Smith tripled to left field, scoring Westbrook to put Jackson in front 2-1. Diplan induced a groundout from Ellis and walked Chisolm, bringing Hernandez to the dish. The first baseman lined out to left field and Hummel delivered a strike to home, doubling up Smith as he tried to score from third.
Biloxi squares off with Jackson in Game Two of their five-game series on Sunday afternoon at 2:35 pm. The Shuckers are scheduled to send LHP Cameron Roegner (3-4, 5.27) to the mound against Generals RHP Matt Peacock (7-3, 2.48).