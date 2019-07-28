Gatewood’s walk-off homer lifts Biloxi to 3-2 win over Jackson

RHP Bowden Francis was perfect to start the game for Biloxi, carrying a perfect game into the fifth. Pavin Smith started the fifth with a single to break up the perfecto and Drew Ellis ripped a single to third to put two men on base. Smith tagged up to third on a pop out to center by Jazz Chisolm and Ramon Hernandez drove in Smith from third with a sacrifice fly to left, tying the game at 1-1. Francis would keep the Generals off the board the rest of the night, spinning seven innings and giving up just the two singles while striking out eight.