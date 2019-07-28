Coast community supports those fighting Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Those who are afflicted with CRPS (Complex Regional Pain Syndrome) deal with abnormal amounts of pain. Sometimes for their entire life.
With that in mind, community members gathered on Coleman Avenue in Waveland to show their support for residents dealing with the are disease, all while enjoying a tasty treat from South of the Border.
The event is very personal to the Dobson family as their 8-year-old daughter, Madison, is fighting the disease. But like we previously mentioned, she isn’t the only resident dealing with CRPS in Hancock County.
“It has turned out to be a great event for Taco Fest. There is a lot of people coming out to support the CRPS cause for Madison and Miss Hannah,” said event organizer Joseph Dobson.
“It is hard. But me, Madison and all the CRPS warriors are strong, and we can take it,” said Hannah Katz.
Hannah has been fighting the disease for a few years, even taking to YouTube to try and tell her story. She is more than happy to continue to spread the word about CRPS.
“It is awesome to see all these people finally understand what CRPS is and coming and supporting it,” she said.
Much of the money raised at the event is actually going towards both the Dobson and Katz families’ travel and medical expenses.
“We have traveled to Rochester, Minnesota for the last three years for her to have treatment at the Mayo Clinic. So, she has learned some stuff, and she is so willing and wants to help others,” said Hannah’s mother, Heather Katz.
Hannah’s desire to help others has made her family extremely proud.
“There are so many nights where Mindy [Madison’s mother] will call or text and ask questions, and I will just run it by Hannah because they are things that were happening to here earlier in her condition or even now. And she will say, ‘These are things I have tried or these are the things that I have learned'," Heather explained.
Taco Fest highlights how the community comes together to support one another.
“I think it is a great thing. I mean people in need, they need a community behind them. And that is what it is all about... helping out wherever you can," said Chef MJ Krankey.
Which is exactly what hundreds of members of the community did. Krankey was expecting to go through two hundred and fifty tacos. But half way through the event, he ran out of taco shells, which is a good sign for the amount of money raised.
The Dobson family is set to travel to Chicago in the coming months for an expert’s opinion. Saturday’s fundraiser was vital in making the trip a possibility.
