Pass Christian nurse collects more than 100 backpacks for back-to-school giveaway

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - One Pass Christian family is giving out more than 100 backpacks to help kids get ready for their school year.
On Saturday, there will be a school supply giveaway at the basketball courts on Fleitas Avenue in Pass Christian, near War Memorial Park.
Prescott Williams says he and his family have only been collecting school supplies for two weeks, but the donations have poured in. His family and friends plan to volunteer to make the event run smoothly.
“They’ve been like my CEOs. They’ve been out there running and gunning and getting donations,” he said.
In an assembly line fashion, volunteers will give students a backpack and fill it up supplies based on their educational needs. The event is targeted toward helping students entering kindergarten to 8th grade.
“I just thought it would just be me helping about five kids,” said Williams. He was surprised by the overwhelming support from his community. Williams said his team was able to land donations from teachers, businesses and even Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts.
“It’s grown so much. It’s just become a big thing because of those people, not because of me,” Williams noted.
Williams currently works as a nurse and serves in the military, but he doesn’t mind putting in extra work to give the kids in his neighborhood the tools for success.
“The Coast is my home. No matter what, Pass Christian will be my home," said Williams. “If I plan to give back, I plan on it being in the city that gave me so much.”
