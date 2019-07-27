2 men charged in death of Hattiesburg grocer

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men were arrested in Jackson Friday and charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Hattiesburg grocer Lisa Nguyen.
Assisted by the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and Jackson Police Department, Hattiesburg police arrested Jatyran “Tug” Tuggle, 20, and Jaquarious “Quay” Randle, 20. Both are from Jackson.
According to Hattiesburg police, Tuggle was taken into custody shortly before noon Friday at a home in the 2100 block of Gaites Lane in Jackson.
Shortly after, Randle was taken into custody at a car wash in in the 900 block of the Interstate 20 Frontage Road in Jackson.
The pair were transported back to Hattiesburg for questioning, and afterwards, both were charged with capital murder, criminal street gang activity and aggravated assault.
Nguyen, 59, owner of Steelman Grocery in Hattiesburg, was shot and killed during an armed robbery around 5 p.m. on July 21.
“I want to thank the entire Hattiesburg Police Department and Criminal Investigation Division on their tireless effort working to solve the Lisa Nguyen homicide,” Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker said. “We have taken a major step forward in bringing all persons involved in this heinous act of violence to justice.
“We will not tolerate this kind of senseless violence and disregard for human life. I want every criminal element who thinks they can come into the city of Hattiesburg and commit these types of crimes to know we will not rest until we track you down, and bring you to justice.”
Tuggle and Randle were booked into the Forrest County Jail, where they await their initial appearances.
The investigation is ongoing, Parker said.
“No citizen should have to suffer the loss and pain of a loved one, like the Nguyen and Paige families have had to endure,” Parker said. “We continue to ask that anyone in the public with any information please, do the right thing and come forward to help get justice for these families.”
