Free health fair offered for kids at Edgewater Mall

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Rotary Club of Edgewater is hosting the 33rd annual children’s health fair Saturday.
Children can go to the mall for a free health screening before going back to school. The fair will be located at the south entrance of Belk from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Services offered include free vision and dental screenings, height and weight checks, immunizations, as well as fun and games.
The first 300 registered kids between pre-k and 9th grade will receive a Rotary tote filled with school supplies after visiting the required number of vendors and professionals.
