Free health fair offered for kids at Edgewater Mall
By Annie Johnson | July 27, 2019 at 7:25 AM CDT - Updated July 27 at 7:25 AM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Rotary Club of Edgewater is hosting the 33rd annual children’s health fair Saturday.

Children can go to the mall for a free health screening before going back to school. The fair will be located at the south entrance of Belk from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Services offered include free vision and dental screenings, height and weight checks, immunizations, as well as fun and games.

The first 300 registered kids between pre-k and 9th grade will receive a Rotary tote filled with school supplies after visiting the required number of vendors and professionals.

