Community shows support for former Coast high school football player seriously injured in crash

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Close friends and family of a young man seriously injured in a tragic car crash more than three weeks ago came together to show their support Saturday.
The group brought out the suds and sponges, working hard to get cars squeaky clean to raise money for Jeremiah “Tonka” Braziel and his medical expenses.
“We know that he has to deal with medical bills and the family has to pay travel expenses call me back-and-forth to and from Jackson, and we just wanted to help in anyway that we could possible,” said Ayanna Lombard.
The East Mississippi Community College football player and two of his teammates - Zae Crain and Keon Moore - were headed home for the Fourth of July weekend when they were involved in a tragic car crash.
Crain was killed on impact. Moore and Braziel were both injured. Braziel remains in the hospital and could be there for several more weeks.
The car wash was not just about raising money. It was also a show of love and support for all three young men and their families.
“You know we love you bro. You know the whole community is supporting you man, we got your back. Whatever you need, just make sure you hit us up, we’re here for you," said Tearrany Ware.
Zae Crain’s sister was one of those volunteering Saturday. She said the loss of her brother has been tough, but seeing the outpouring of support for the three young men puts a smile on her face.
“When I heard the news about Tonka and Keon and everyone that was in the wreck, I felt bad, because we grew up with those boys, like from school, middle school, it’s not like we’re just all just out here, just oh we’re just here for somebody. No, these are literally our brothers, and we love them," said Whitney Johnson.
“Anything we can do to help them get back on their feet, just we will do that for them, because we love them that much,” she said.
Organizers said they raised more than $1,000 through Saturday’s car wash.
