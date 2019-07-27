Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast raises thousands with 28th annual Steak and Stake event

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast hosted its 28th annual Steak and Stake fundraiser at the IP Casino Resort Spa Friday.
Boys and Girls club members put on a show at the Southern-themed event. The invitations called for guests to dress in “Coast Casual” to match the theme, “Boots and Bling.”
Participants put their bids in for prizes during the live and silent auctions throughout the night. The Boys & Girls Club took time to recognize those who have made significant contributions to the organization over the years.
Alumni of the program also on stage to share the lasting impact the Boys & Girls Club has had on their lives.
Event planners say they’re thankful that so many people and local businesses are dedicated to investing in the children’s futures.
“We’re here for you. We want everyone, all the kids on the Coast, to have the same opportunities to be productive citizens and have a great future,” said Morgan Bogolin, marketing and communications coordinator for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast serves more than 5,100 kids in South Mississippi.
