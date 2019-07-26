Tax-free school supplies have shoppers flocking to Coast stores

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Aspen Torgesen was after some big savings and brought a lot of help.
“We just moved here from Pensacola, Florida, and these kids are going to be in the Long Beach School District,” she said as a box of pencils nearly whacked her face from an over-anxious child. “So, we came to this Walmart to buy all our school supplies. They’re very excited.”
The tax-free weekend is an added bonus.
“We bought a bunch last year when it was all on clearance, so we’re buying the stuff that we still need. That’s the plan," she said.
This is the first time that school supplies are exempt from the state’s 7% sales tax.
Clearly, it’s been well received.
“All day yesterday customers were calling trying to find out if they could take advantage of the sale, if it started at midnight versus coming in this morning,” said Biloxi Walmart General Manager Anthony Chisesi.
Jessica Butler was among the early risers and quickly loaded a basket full of supplies.
“And I’m just starting,” she said with a laugh as she looked up from taking inventory. “This is great. I’m loving it. So, yes. I’m here. I came early because I’m hoping to beat the crowd.”
The holiday is also good news for Keshia Rogers, who has a daughter going into college and another to elementary school.
“I think it’s a great thing,” she said. “It should have been added to the list a long time ago. It’s long overdue. Being that I have one going to college, the school supply list is much more extensive than just elementary.”
Biloxi High School students Anthony Crouse and Tasheka Rowe were doing their own shopping.
“For Biloxi, we’ve got to get a lot of notebook paper, because we take a lot of notes there,” Crouse said. “That’s really the plan for us.”
Rowe added a little fun with the task.
“Well, I’m getting just a bunch of random things that are pretty to be honest," she said.
She also knows this holiday can benefit the people who need it most.
“I think parents, especially with multiple children, save a lot of money each year. I think it’s a good opportunity to get a lot of school supplies especially for people who can’t afford it,” she said.
The holiday goes through 11:59 p.m. Saturday.
The holiday does include online items, but the product must be ordered and purchased during the holiday time period.
