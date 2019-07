Moisture will be on the rise with a slightly muggier feel back in the air. While a spotty thunderstorm will be possible today, most locations will probably remain rain-free the whole day. High temperatures will warm to near 90 with a heat index in the mid to upper 90s. A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms possible this weekend but there will still be many rain-free hours. Hit-or-miss showers remain possible next week.