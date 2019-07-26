Moss Point’s mayor talks downtown development, proposed 2% prepared food tax at State of the City address

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Several residents WLOX spoke with Thursday night had a positive takeaway following Moss Point Mayor Mario King’s State of the City address titled “Clean It Up.” The event was held at Pelican Landing and was open to all who live in Moss Point.
King began by recognizing some city employees and businesses, handing out certificates. He then continued on to talk about utilities and billing cycles. Back in April, the city cut services to hundreds of customers who were delinquent on their bills. The city has since set up a payment option to help those who can’t afford to pay, but during the State of the City address, the mayor was clear that utility bills must be paid.
The city is also focusing on developing the downtown area, working to bring in small businesses and restaurants. City leaders are hoping residents will vote YES on a proposed two-percent prepared food tax referendum when it comes back around for a vote. Back in May, residents voted against it.
Ken and Debbie Steiner own Precision Products in Moss Point. They opened 34 years ago.
“I think he did a great job. As far as the takeaway from the meeting tonight, the city’s in better hands, better condition than we could imagine," Ken said.
They were at Thursday’s event to show their support for King.
“It was very positive," Debbie added. "It was actually a lot more positive than we had anticipated. It was like a breath of fresh air to see that Mario has made huge strides in leading the city forward.”
It wasn’t all positive. Janice Taylor moved to Moss Point six years ago. She said the mayor’s last statement before closing this State of the City address rubbed her the wrong way.
“He said, ‘you can go on Facebook and read this whole 500 and some pages of the veto, but you probably wouldn’t understand it.’ That was not the right thing to say to a room full of intelligent people," Taylor recalled.
The mayor is referring to a veto he issued in response to the board’s proposed policy changes, which included slicing his salary.
King also briefly addressed the lawsuits against the City of Moss Point and him in his official capacity as mayor, saying “my job is to not worry about lawsuits.”
Watch the full State of the City address below.
