Mobile glass-blowing studio comes to Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Tara Hart of Moss Point has always been fascinated with glass blowing.
On Friday, she got her chance to practice the art thanks to Solange Ludwith of Slidell and her mobile glass-blowing studio.
Ludwith came to the Pascagoula River Audubon Center in Moss Point this week for two days of one-on-one sessions.
“It was amazing,” Hart said after making her creation. “Solange is a great teacher, and I would do it all day long; so much fun.”
Hart was at the center with her sister, Treva Goff of Ocean Springs. They got the last two spots in the popular class that sold out in three days.
“Solange really took her time, and she really explained the process,” Goff said. “It was just a lot of fun, and we are coming home with a finished project.”
After 17 years of creating custom glass, Ludwith said she enjoys passing along her knowledge.
“I love passing on the knowledge; I love teaching people the process," she said between sessions. "It kind of gives them insight into process and understanding of the material, some thermodynamics and just general how things are made. It helps for them to have an appreciation for the craft too.”
Ludwith began taking Swamp Girl Glass Blowing on the road a little more than a year ago. She has made appearances across South Mississippi.
“I really enjoy passing it along,” she said. “All this knowledge has been passed on to me so it’s kind of my duty to pass it on.”
Ludwith will return to the Audubon Center in November and December for more sessions. You can register online at the center’s website. Early-bird discounts are available.
