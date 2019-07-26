Mississippi oysters escape freshwater, now back in the Sound

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - French Hermit Oyster company is celebrating the release of their oysters back into Mississippi waters.
“We went over (to Alabama) and brought the oysters and the gear back to Deer Island and put them back in the water,” said Mike Arguelles.
On May 30, Arguelles noticed the water in the Mississippi Sound became so fresh during harvest the oysters were dying. They took the seed oysters to Alabama the very next day.
“The salinity was higher, but it’s still in the Mississippi Sound but it’s Alabama water that’s 31 miles from where they were in Deer Island,” Arguelles said.
Fearing the worst for their product, they hoped eastern waters could at least give them a fighting chance.
“It wasn’t a place that we would bring market size oysters. We just brought the seed and they all survived," Arguelles said.
They were given a lease on an oyster farm in Alabama.
“That was a long truck ride to work them, and we had been over there four different times to work them,” Arguelles said.
His efforts proved to be successful.
“Over the 55 days, they’ve grown and we split them into three cages,” Arguelles said.
Before the oysters could be moved, Department of Marine Resources had to approve the mission.
“The farmers are doing their best to succeed despite these conditions,” said Jason Rider, the Oyster Extension Agent for the Department of Marine Resources.
Now that the oysters are grown and the spillway is being closed, the oyster farmers are ready to see life return to the water.
