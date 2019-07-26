I want to see the northern lights!

Well, there are better ‘seasons’ where you would be more likely to see the magnificent view of the northern lights. The equinoxes tend to see more activity because the earth’s magnetic field lets more solar particles interact with the atmosphere, and that’s where you get those vibrant green hues dancing across the sky. But, there really is no specific time that you just won’t see them light up the sky. Since I will have to travel to see them, I am going to have to plan it around a ‘season’.