I want to see the northern lights!

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This last taste of fall has, in fact, gotten me quite excited about fall. I know. I know. It’s still a ways away, but I can still be excited about it!
In the fall, the colors are so vibrant; there’s football; there are festivals, and there’s always my bucket-list item of seeing the aurora borealis or northern lights. So why does that come up in the fall?
Well, there are better ‘seasons’ where you would be more likely to see the magnificent view of the northern lights. The equinoxes tend to see more activity because the earth’s magnetic field lets more solar particles interact with the atmosphere, and that’s where you get those vibrant green hues dancing across the sky. But, there really is no specific time that you just won’t see them light up the sky. Since I will have to travel to see them, I am going to have to plan it around a ‘season’.
I also have a travelling soul, so the thought of taking a trip and making that memory is so exciting to me. There are several places where you can see them, and it probably isn’t a coincidence some of the top places I want to go are at higher latitudes. So, I figured there might be a few of you who like me who want to see this amazing sight because I dream about seeing those colors dancing in the sky.
I came across some National Geographic articles about The 7 Best Places to see the Northern and Southern Lights. I want to go to all of these places.
The autumnal equinox is Monday, September 23 at 2:50 AM.
The vernal equinox is Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 10:50 PM.
For more on how the northern lights form, click the Space.com article.
