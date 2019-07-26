Ducks find refuge at Pascagoula hospital

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s not often that you can say that a hospital has an attraction, but the ducks at Singing River Hospital have always been a part of the Pascagoula scenery.
Visitors will come to the hospital just to watch and feed the 60 or so ducks at the hospital’s pond, and they offer a quiet moment away for patients and visiting families.
Recently the Pascagoula River Audubon Center has teamed up with the hospital to help care for the ducks.
“They’re working with us. We’re actually building a safe area on one part of the pond, a fenced in area to where just the ducks can get in there, no visitors,” said Lee Guy, facilities manager at Singing River Hospital. “Nobody can get to them that way. They can get in there, hatch and they’ll have a safe place to get away from predators.”
Some of the ducks were bought by the hospital and have their wings clipped. This year some wild black bellied whistling ducks have taken up residence at the pond and hatched ducklings.
The hospital provides a special nursery area for the young ducklings until they grow big enough to take care of themselves.
