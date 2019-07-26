Circuit clerks offices open Saturdays for absentee voting

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Mississippi is less than two weeks away from the primary elections for statewide offices.
Absentee voting began on June 24 and ends for the primary election on Aug. 3.
Circuit clerk offices around the state will be open on Saturdays July 27 and Aug. 3 from 8 a.m until noon, in addition to regular business hours, for absentee voting.
The primary elections will be held Aug 6, with runoffs on Aug. 27.
To see the full election schedule for 2019, or if you have questions about the voting and election process in Mississippi, visit the Secretary of State’s website.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.