Biloxi roadwork north of tracks on track to end by Thanksgiving

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -During an update, Oscar Renda Construction told city council members and the mayor this week that the $128 million project that started five years ago could be substantially complete by Thanksgiving.
The 55 miles of work was supposed to be finished in January of this year, but more than 70 approved change orders added 500 days and $12.8 million to the contract.
On Friday, paving was happening on Murray Street, just east of where Alvin Shelby lives.
“It’s a beautiful sight going,” Shelby said. “It’s a beautiful sight seeing that pavement going on the ground. “The main inconvenience has been the streets, the dirt roads, you know? Back in time, like we’re in the ’70s or something.”
However, it could be all over soon. That’s also welcome news for Biloxi Councilman Felix Gines.
“There’s been some days, but now, we're nearing the end,” Gines said. “A few more gray whiskers, but hopefully the final result will be what we expected all along."
Over on Benachi Avenue, there’s still lots of work to do. Oscar Renda said they hope to be finished by Thanksgiving.
“We still have a couple of areas that are still unfinished, and what we’re trying to do is find an endgame,” Gines added. “Earlier this week, the mayor and I met with Oscar Renda and a lot of the upper officials that they have, and we’ve been working with them to try and get an endgame to finish this project up.”
CLICK HERE for a detailed map of progress north and south of the railway from the City of Biloxi.
