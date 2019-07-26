‘Art on Fire’ displays artistic power of electricity

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A pair of South Mississippi artists harness the power of electricity to create designs fashioned in wood.
Pyrography is the art of decorating wood or other materials with burn marks resulting from the controlled application of a heated object. In this case, it’s electricity.
The technique creates etched images burned into the wood.
Examples of this unique art form are on display at the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast Library in an exhibit titled “Art on Fire,” featuring the work of Adrian Ladner and Christi Tinker.
The two have devised quite a process.
“Basically, we take broken microwaves, take the transformers out and a device is engineered with a positive and negative probe conducted by water and baking soda,” Tinker said. “It creates the electrical current in the wood.”
The designs that are created are commonly called Lichtenberg figures or fractal burns, and they are basically a result of spontaneous combustion.
“It’s always different. We have very little control. As much as we do guide it, the type of wood and other things are variables,” Tinker said.
Tinker also uses epoxy, pigment resins and acrylic paint to give her work a splash of color.
“Art on Fire” is on display inside the USM Gulf Coast Library through August.
