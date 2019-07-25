United Way Community Impact grants awarded to organizations set on improving lives across South Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The United Way of South Mississippi awarded their Community Impact grants Wednesday to organizations that help people make their lives better.
A total of $650,000 was given out.
Twenty seven organizations applied for the grants, and 11 survived the rigorous vetting process that includes looking not only at the work they do, but how well they use their money. The grants ranged from $10,000 to $80,000 and will help a wide variety of projects.
“At United Way, we fight for early childhood education, the health and financial stability of all families,” said Kathy Springer, CEO United Way of South Mississippi. “We want families to be successful. We want children to be successful in school and healthy, and so, these organizations fall under our mission. We support the work that they do because they are moving the needle in food insecurity, in early childhood education, in literacy and many other fields."
While none of the mental health agencies applied for the Community Impact grants, many of the organizations awarded provide the kind of basic human services that lead to better mental health.
“We want everyone to be healthy, mentally and otherwise, and mental health and behavioral health is a very hot topic right now in our community,” Springer explained. “You know, there’s never enough providers.”
Agencies funded by the United Way work together to provide a wide array of services that help individuals and families successfully thrive in the community.
One hundred and twelve companies participated in workplace campaigns to raise money for the United Way. This year Hancock Whitney bank donated an additional $50,000 to enhance the grants.
