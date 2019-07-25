Suspect in Moss Point shooting arrested after trying to hide in attic

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man is now behind bars in Jackson County, charged with attempted murder in a shooting that happened outside a Moss Point gas station in May.
James Terrell Barnes was arrested overnight Wednesday after trying to hide from police in the attic.
Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley said officers learned that Barnes was at a house on General Macarthur Street on Wednesday. When they tried to execute the arrest warrant, the police chief said Barnes hid. After four hours in the attic, Moss Point Police were able to get Barnes out of the attic with the help of Pascagoula Police and Jackson County Sheriff’s SWAT teams.
Barnes is accused of shooting at another man on May 2 outside the Moss Point Express, which is located at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Main Street.
Officers responded to the shooting but were unable to located a victim. However, witnesses at the scene described a vehicle that sped off after the shots were fired. Chief Ashley said that vehicle was stopped a few minutes later by Pascagoula Police. The man inside the vehicle told officers someone shot at him.
Police said that man did not have a gun on him. Using surveillance video and witness statements, investigators were able to determine Barnes as a suspect in the shooting.
Chief Ashley said Barnes surrendered peacefully without incident. Barnes is now charged with attempted murder and is being held without bond at Jackson County jail pending an appearance before the judge.
The South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team and the FBI also assisted with Barnes’ arrest, said Chief Ashley.
