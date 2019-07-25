Stone County arrest 3 suspects, looking for another after multiple unrelated thefts

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A string of unrelated burglaries in Stone County are keeping investigators busy as they track down suspects and recover stolen items.
So far, three people have been arrested in connection to a burglary on Cable Bridge Road earlier this month. Investigators are also looking for another man wanted in connection to a separation theft.
The three suspects who have been arrested are accused of robbing a home while the family was at church. The burglary happened on Cable Bridge Road on July 14.
Authorities tells us jewelry was stolen from the home, along with a gun. Surveillance video was provided by a neighbor that reportedly shows the car used by the suspects to flee the scene.
Austin Crispin and Megan Bonderer were arrested Sunday in Biloxi after Biloxi Police located the car believed to be seen on the surveillance footage.
That vehicle belongs to Austin, said investigators. Further investigation led police to discover that Bonderer is Crispin’s girlfriend. Deputies say she reportedly pawned a necklace that was stolen from the Cable Bridge Road home.
After arresting the couple, police say they learned that Ralph Diaz III also played a role in the burglary. He was arrested Tuesday. According to investigators, Diaz actually lives near the home on Cable Bridge Road.
Bonderer and Crispin are residents of Biloxi. Last year on Christmas Eve, WLOX reported that the two were charged with armed robbery in Biloxi after allegedly robbing someone on Beach Boulevard Dec. 15, 2018. Another man and woman were arrested later for that same robbery.
Authorities say jewelry and some other items stolen during the Cable Bridge Road robbery are still missing. They are now asking anyone who may have purchased something from any of the three suspects to contact investigators.
Stone County Sheriff’s Department also say multiple unrelated thefts have been reported recently. A four-wheeler stolen was recently recovered by deputies, despite being stripped of its original paint color. Investigators are now looking for Aladdin Luther Northrup, who goes by the name Luke.
Northrup allegedly defaced the four-wheeler by stripping of its red paint and sold it to a resident in Saucier who thought he was getting a good deal.
Authorities are now warning others who may think they are also getting good deals. A post made Wednesday on the department’s Facebook page is advising anyone who may have purchased a stolen item unintentionally to be on the lookout and contact authorities.
Some of those items include a Macbook Air, multiple types of guns, chain saws, weed-eater, tiller, mini motorcycle, 16x20 trailer and more.
Anyone with information about this burglary or the items that were stolen is asked to contact Stone County Sheriff’s Department at 601-928-3191. Anonymous tips may also be given to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers either online or by calling them at 877-787-5898.
