Pleasant and dry again today

Another nice day ahead. Morning temperatures will again be cooler than you would expect in late July with many spots starting off around 70 degrees on the coast with some mid to upper 60s inland. Dry high pressure should bring mostly sunny skies and rather pleasant conditions for much of the day with no rain expected. Despite the slightly cool morning, the afternoon high temperatures should again be hot as the reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. By this weekend hit-or-miss thunderstorms will return to the forecast on Saturday and Sunday into early next week as the front offshore is drawn back inland. A few strong thunderstorms may develop that could produce frequent lightning strikes, locally heavy rainfall, and gusty winds.