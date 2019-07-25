New roadway between Gulfport and Biloxi back on the table

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A plan to create a new roadway that runs from Gulfport to Biloxi is back on the table in Harrison County.
At Thursday morning’s Gulf Coast Business Council meeting, the main topic of the meeting was a planned urban trail in Harrison County. The corridor would run east to west along the railroad tracks from Biloxi to Gulfport. Whether the road will be north or south of the tracks has not yet been decided.
The $311 million corridor would be a long-term project, possibly stretching out over the next ten years.
The main idea behind an East-West corridor is to lessen traffic congestion on Pass Road and Highway 90. Expanding economic development along the corridor is also a big draw.
This isn’t the first time the corridor has been up for discussion. The idea has been tossed around for the last few decades. In fact, there have even been multiple studies conducted on building a new roadway.
Supervisors were told that MDOT and the Federal Highway Administration are on board with the project. Coggin, however, says the price tag would require it be built in sections.
