Man gets 15 years in prison for pursuit that ended with shots fired and a young woman in ICU

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Mobile man will spend the next 15 years in prison after leading police on a high-speed pursuit that ended when the stolen truck crashed into a patrol car and another vehicle, leaving a 22-year-old St. Martin woman hospitalized.
Carl Daniel Young Jr., 34, pleaded guilty this week just days before his jury trial was set to begin. Young was charged with felony fleeing causing serious bodily injury.
The charge stems from Oct. 24, 2016, when a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy saw a pick-up truck traveling westbound on I-10 matching the description of one that had been reported stolen. When the deputy tried to pull over the vehicle, the driver kept going.
Authorities say the truck weaved in and out of traffic on I-10, passing vehicles on the shoulder. The truck exited on Lamey Bridge Road, crashing into the guardrail. Officers tried to block the road to stop the truck but the truck kept going, crashing into a D'Iberville patrol car and continuing southbound on Lamey Bridge Road.
Young kept driving, running a red light at the intersection of Popp’s Ferry Road. That’s where he crashed into Brittany Berry’s car. The 22-year-old was heading home with two friends and some steaks to celebrate a successful job interview.
The force of the impact caved in the entire driver’s side of the victim’s car and knocked the car approximately twenty-feet from the original point of contact. Berry suffered five broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a broken pelvis, a bleeding spleen, and cuts and bruises all over her body.
Despite how severe that crash was, Young continued to drive the truck, finally coming to a stop at Bachman Road, where he and the woman riding with him both got out and fled on foot. The female passenger was later identified as Catrick Tasha Moye-Howell, a homeless Jackson County resident.
Authorities pursued the suspects, yelling at them multiple times to stop and show their hands. When the woman failed to hold her hands up to police, a Jackson County deputy fired shots at her, striking her in the arm and the hip. The deputy who fired the shots at the female suspect said he believed she was armed. His actions were later cleared by a grand jury.
Young and Moye-Howell were taken into custody shortly after that in the backyard of a nearby home. Police found methamphetamine and paraphernalia inside the stolen truck.
Young was sentenced to 20 years in prison with five of those years suspended, leaving a total time of 15 years to serve. That prison time is to be followed by five years of post-release supervision, ordered Harrison County Judge Lawrence P. Bourgeois.
The judge also ordered Young to complete the alcohol and drug program offered by MDOC while serving his prison sentence.
