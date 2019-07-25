Man arrested for burglary, linked to 4 other burglaries in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi police arrested 29-year-old Ladarius Quantrell Williams Wednesday for residential burglary. Police say the reported burglary happened in the 200 block of Reynoir Street.
According to police, the homeowner came home and found Williams inside the home. Williams fled the scene but was later caught by a Biloxi police K9 unit. Police also say they were able to link Williams to 4 other residential burglaries committed in Biloxi within the past month based on information and other evidence.
Williams was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center, where he’s being held on 5 counts of residential burglary. Bond was set at $50,000 per count totaling to $250,000.
According to police, Williams is homeless.
