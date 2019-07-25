'LSU Needs a New Library’: GoFundMe started to pay for new library at LSU after major renovations made to locker room

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the wake of much backlash over LSU’s recent $28 million renovation to the football locker room, a GoFundMe has been started to pay for a new library at LSU.
The campaign was started by Ginger Gibson Burk, a 2008 alumna who studied mass communication and political communication, and is being organized on behalf of the LSU Foundation, the page says. The goal of the campaign? A whopping $20 million.
“It is time the alumni of Louisiana State University took matters into our own hands. For far too long, one of the schools most important assets - the library - has been neglected. The building is crumbling before our eyes. It doesn’t just house books and microfilm and computers, it is the center of our quad and the center of our education. It is the place we studied, met friends, worked on group projects, crammed for finals and took refuge on those hot days when we just needed a break," said Burk.
The campaign was launched Thursday, July 25 and as of around 6 p.m. had raised more than $1,000.
“We all love our football team. We are proud of the work they do every day to represent our school. We are happy that donors stepped forward to provide them world-class facilities. Now its time the rest of us step forward to provide a world-class facility for the entire student body,” said Burk.
In the campaign, Burk says anyone with reservations about donating to the project because they believe the library needs to be moved should know the plan is to move the library to a different location on campus. Click here for details on that plan.
“More than 240,000 students have passed through the quad in the past 50 years. If each one of us can donate $25, we can raise $6 million toward a new library. Kick in $1 or $100 to show that alumni - and those who care about the school - are paying attention. I can think of no better way to send a message to our school’s officials that this is a priority. Your donations go straight to the LSU Foundation - which is dedicated to advancing the University’s academic priorities. And that means the donation is tax deductible," Burk said.
