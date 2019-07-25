Inclusion play area opens in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - City leaders cut the ribbon on the new inclusion park play area in War Memorial Park on Thursday.
The play area is designed for children and adults with special needs. It also includes expression swings allowing parents with infants and toddlers to interact and swing together.
“I think it is fabulous for anyone of any age. It’s amazing, and the fact that you can swing with your children makes it so much more special,” said mother Chelsea Toney. “Children are what makes the world go around, and the fact that we can bring everyone together to do it is fantastic.”
Some of the equipment can also be used by older children and adults with special needs.
“I just think it’s a great opportunity for our special needs children to be able to have the opportunity to get out here and swing,” said Long Beach Mayor George Bass. “We have some that’s 15, 16 or 17 years old that have never felt the pleasure of having the breeze in your face as you swing back and forth and that enjoyment we’ve all taken for granted growing up with children to be able to do that.”
According to Bass, the inclusion play area was built with the help of the state legislature.
