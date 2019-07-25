Suspect taken into custody after barricading himself inside Vancleave home

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A standoff that has been going on since 3 a.m. Thursday morning is now over and the suspect is in custody, say authorities.
For nearly seven hours, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies and a SWAT team were at the Vancleave home negotiating with a man who barricaded himself inside the house.
Authorities say it was a domestic-related situation and they had reason to believe the man was armed.
Around 9:45 a.m., the suspect was safely taken into custody, said the sheriff’s office.
Just after 9:30 a.m., a WLOX reporter on the scene heard multiple shots fired. Authorities say those shots were the SWAT team firing gas into the house, which resulted in a peaceful arrest of the man.
Jackson County Investigator Ledbetter identified the man as Devin Wilkerson. Wilkerson is charged with domesticated aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
No one was injured during the standoff or the arrest.
