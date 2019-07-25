Back-to-school shoppers get ahead of Tax Free Weekend crowds

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For the first time, school supplies will be included in Mississippi’s annual sales tax holiday.
For 10 years, the only items that counted toward Mississippi’s tax free weekend were clothes, shoes and accessories. But starting this year, parents can save a little extra while shopping for school supplies.
'I’m shopping for three different kids in three different schools," said shopper Melissa Dunn.“You can spend easily 60 to 70 depending on what the school wants per child. So, it can get pretty pricey.”
Mississippi’s tax free weekend will be observed on July 26 and 27. School supplies will be exempt from the state’s 7 percent sales tax, right in time for back-to-school shopping.
“I need a lunchbox for my granddaughter. She’s going to be starting 1st grade over in Gulfport," said shopper Carrie Larsen. “It’s got to be pink, so I was lucky enough to find her a pink bookbag, pink binder, pink school box.”
Eligible supplies include backpacks, composition books, writing utensils and sheet music. Retailers like Walmart have their shelves fully stocked with supplies ahead of the busy weekend..
“It’s kind of like Black Friday for Christmas. Everybody comes at once, and if you need a certain color of a folder or an item, they tend to get sold out very quickly,” said Dunn.
Some say after crunching the numbers, they’d rather pay the 7 percent tax than have to fight through large crowds.
Dunn stated, “Seven percent tax to me isn’t that much of a difference.”
“I just wanted to go ahead while they have a good selection, and we’ll be done. And I don’t have to worry about it," said Larsen.
