World War II veteran from Pascagoula passes away at the age of 95

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Hailed as “the Greatest Generation,” the number of men and women who survived World War II are slowly declining as the years pass. This week, South Mississippi lost its own WWII hero, James Dewey Smith.
Smith lived in Pascagoula his entire life. He died in Mobile Tuesday morning surrounded by his loved ones. He was 95.
You may remember Smith from a story WLOX did in June to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion on the beaches of Normandy. Smith, who went by J.D. to those who knew him, sat down with a reporter and recalled memories from that time.
Smith was only 19 years old and was working as a welder at Ingalls Shipbuilding, helping craft ships that would go on to defend our nation. That’s when he received his draft notice to join the Army. It was less than a year before the crucial D-Day battle.
Stationed with the 483rd Ordnance Recovery battalion, Smith and his troop arrived in the days right after D-Day. They were tasked with clearing and recovering damaged equipment and vehicles from the beaches and the channel. It was a difficult task, he recalled.
“It was the only one road there and two deep ravines on each side,” Smith said. “We had a wrecker pulling us out of the water, and you’d get started up that slant and it was so sandy. The sandbar was football (field) length and probably 200 feet deep with a straight up cliff, 110 foot up.”
Smith would go on to fight in the Battle of the Bulge, which he called “the breakthrough." According to his great-grandson Jeremy England, Smith and his unit rushed equipment and supplies from Antwerp to the Ardennes to meet General Patton’s army in what would become the last great counteroffensive by the German army.
Despite all of that, Smith rarely talked about his time in the war, said England.
The young war veteran would go on to build a life in Pascagoula, marrying his sweetheart and remaining a devoted husband until she died.
Smith’s family says he loved to dance and was a very skilled carpenter and craftsman.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
