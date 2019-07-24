WATCH: Six cars being towed on hauler catch fire on I-10

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A hauler truck carrying six vehicles caught fire overnight Tuesday on I-10 in Harrison County, shutting down the interstate while firefighters put out the flames.
Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said it happened in the westbound lane near mile marker 22, just west of Menge Avenue.
The hauler was transporting eight cars from Florida to Texas when the rear brakes on the truck caught fire. The flames quickly spread to six of the eight cars.
Firefighters from Harrison County Fire and Rescue, Pass Christian, CRTC, West Harrison and Cuevas fire departments all responded, working together to put out the fire.
All of the westbound lanes were shut down for about an hour. No one was injured during the blaze.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.