Rare July cold front brings record-cool air

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Usually, late July is a time for extremely hot and muggy air. But, that’s not the case this week!
Slightly cooler and drier-feeling air has rushed across much of the Gulf Coast region as of Wednesday. And parts of South Mississippi saw temperatures so low on Wednesday morning that new temperature records were set.
In Biloxi, the temperature dropped to 68 degrees at the WLOX site. And that ties the current standing record of 68 degrees for the coolest temperature recorded on a July 24th. The record-keeping for the Biloxi weather records dates back to the late 1800s so that is quite an impressive feat with so many Julys to compare to.
While this may be the coolest July 24th ever recorded in Biloxi since 1893, it’s not Biloxi’s coolest July temperature.
There have been several Julys that have brought even cooler air than we felt this morning. These Julys include, but are not limited to, 1911, 1923, 1924, 1947, 1967, 1984, 1987, and 2014.
The coolest July temperature ever recorded in Biloxi was 60 degrees in July of 1967 and and July of 1987.
The forecast calls for more cool air in South Mississippi on Thursday morning with another round of lows ranging from the lower 70s to the upper 60s. Then, we’ll see a return to warmer mornings and more muggy air as we get closer to the weekend.
