Plans for new housing development in East Biloxi now underway

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A new housing development is in the works for a section of Biloxi that hasn’t seen any new residential development in years.
The development will be called Eagle Nest Housing and will bring new two- and three-bedroom duplexes to East Biloxi. The goal is to give tenants the feel of homeownership while living with an apartment budget.
Smith Contracting, who is hoping to build the homes, said they are hoping to provide new homes that people can afford in that area of the city.
Mark Treadaway, Smith Contracting:
“The project site is located basically between Division Street, Brown, Holley Street and Railroad," explained Mark Treadaway with Smith Contracting. "Upon completion, it will be 68 living units. Two and three bedrooms ranging from 2,000 square feet to as large as 2,400 square feet. We’re going to put these on the market at an affordable living price so people in the area can afford to actually live there. Hopefully, it will bring population back into the city of Biloxi or the core city of Biloxi.”
The project will still need to appear before the Biloxi Planning Commission and City Council before work can begin.
We will keep you updated as the development progresses.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.