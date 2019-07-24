Plans for new housing development in East Biloxi now underway

“The project site is located basically between Division Street, Brown, Holley Street and Railroad," explained Mark Treadaway with Smith Contracting. "Upon completion, it will be 68 living units. Two and three bedrooms ranging from 2,000 square feet to as large as 2,400 square feet. We’re going to put these on the market at an affordable living price so people in the area can afford to actually live there. Hopefully, it will bring population back into the city of Biloxi or the core city of Biloxi.”