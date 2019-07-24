LSU to retire jersey of Gulfport High basketball Legend Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf

Abdul-Rauf only spent two years at LSU before leaving for the NBA, but that’s all it would take. He became the best freshman of all time in NCAA history; a two-time consensus SEC Player of the Year, setting an NCAA freshman scoring record, averaging 30.2 points per game that still holds today. He finished his collegiate career as the seventh leading scorer in school history with 1,854 points (29.0 ppg). His records for freshman include most points in a game (55), most points in a season (965) and season average (30.2).