Kids learn about the beauty of nature at Art and Ecology Camp

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - In Ocean Springs, young scientists and artists are learning about the beauty of nature. The campers are in the middle of the week-long camp at 12 Oaks Conservation Park aimed at teaching them more about wildlife, science and art.
One of the lessons Wednesday morning involved creating art from nature.
“I learned how to make paint out of certain types of things like flowers, mud, mushrooms. You can make them out of leaves too," said camper Parker Curtindale.
It’s just one of the many things these kids have learned so far this week at the Mississippi Wildlife Federation’s Art and Ecology Camp. This is the first year for the camp.
“This is a week-long camp that’s part of a camp that we received from the Department of Environmental Quality and Restore Council to educate youth about the importance of water quality, conservation and ecology," said Johnny Marquez, Director of Coastal Programs for Mississippi Wildlife Federation. “And art plays a big part in it. We have a morning session where they focus on science, and then in the afternoon, we kind of bring it back together with art.”
The kids got the chance to explore the grounds of 12 Oaks Conservation Park to learn more about wildlife on the Coast and their habitats.
“It talks about nature and all the plants and animals that live here,” said camper Katylynn Dobson.
“We went to the Audubon Center yesterday to check out some really cool things about animals and water things," said camper Skye Fowler.
“My favorite part was when we learned that acorns come from trees,” said camper Mason Duplantier.
“I really liked Monday when we painted with watercolors. I thought it was cool that we got to paint with mud,” said camper Miranda Bray.
And as they learn, their curiosity grows.
“That’s the most fun thing about doing a camp with kids this age. They have a thousand questions. It’s hard just to keep them on track because they have so many questions," said Marquez.
But it’s all about making learning fun.
“This camp is 10 out of 10," said camper Fowler.
“I recommend this camp to people next year or the year after that. It’s a really good camp," added camper Cadence La Salle.
Visit the Mississippi Wildlife Federation website for more information on future camps and how to get involved.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.